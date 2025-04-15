Dodge & Cox Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,916,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Baidu were worth $498,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 453.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

