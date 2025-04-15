Dodge & Cox Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,260,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Barclays PLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

