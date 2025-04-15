Dodge & Cox Sells 98,020 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,947,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,020 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,043,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

