DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 404.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,243 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,523 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,620. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash



DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

