Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 699.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,051 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

