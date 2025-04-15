Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.98. 151,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,471,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after buying an additional 566,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,408,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,384,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

