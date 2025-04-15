East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 2,055.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

