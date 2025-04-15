Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Edap Tms Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

