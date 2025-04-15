Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

