Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 36,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
