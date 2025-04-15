Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,981 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,818,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,800,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $24,169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $13,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

