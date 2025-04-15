Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Update

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elevai Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ELAB stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.23. Elevai Labs has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $1,064.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Elevai Labs alerts:

Elevai Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevai Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevai Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.