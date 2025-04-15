Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Update

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Elevai Labs Stock Performance
Shares of ELAB stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.23. Elevai Labs has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $1,064.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Elevai Labs Company Profile
