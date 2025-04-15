Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,850 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up 2.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDR opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.02%.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 108,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,001,748.76. The trade was a 13.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and have sold 21,176,517 shares valued at $582,701,109. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

