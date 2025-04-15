Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.05 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $112.55 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,254.85 or 1.00639704 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,577.25 or 0.99839820 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,886,913,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,827,457,377 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
