Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $16.01. 8,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 482,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,901,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,910,000 after buying an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

