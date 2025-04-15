Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

