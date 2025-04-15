Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the March 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
Eutelsat Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 14,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,869. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Eutelsat Group
