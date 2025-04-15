Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the March 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

Eutelsat Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 14,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,869. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

