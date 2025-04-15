Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after buying an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

