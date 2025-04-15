EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVERTEC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

