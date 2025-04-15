Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Announces Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.18. Everyman Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

