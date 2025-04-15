Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Announces Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.
Everyman Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.18. Everyman Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.86).
About Everyman Media Group
