Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.39. Evotec shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 17,661 shares.

Evotec Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Evotec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

