Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Experian Stock Up 2.1 %

Experian Company Profile

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 75,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Experian has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $53.10.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

