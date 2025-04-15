Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

