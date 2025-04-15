Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $68,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.