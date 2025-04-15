F M Investments LLC Has $82.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,477 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,177,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,497 shares of company stock worth $20,837,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.