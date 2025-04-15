Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 208.5% from the March 15th total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of DUO traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 433,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,145. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 3.88% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

