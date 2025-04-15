Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 109,230 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

