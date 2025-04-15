Fei USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,257.30 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $98,257.30 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,474,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,216,368 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,474,586.94457408 with 3,216,367.87072383 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99237662 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $132,023.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

