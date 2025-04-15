Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

