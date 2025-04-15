FIL Ltd Acquires 6,634 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

