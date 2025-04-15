FIL Ltd Buys 1,270 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

