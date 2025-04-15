FIL Ltd Buys 277 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $538.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

