FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

