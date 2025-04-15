FIL Ltd Has $519,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in HP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

