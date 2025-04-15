FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lineage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LINE opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

