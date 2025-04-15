FIL Ltd Sells 716 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.