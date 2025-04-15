Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 876.74 ($11.56) on Tuesday. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 790.88 ($10.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 964 ($12.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 896.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 886.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Could Skyrocket 51% in 2025
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.