Finward Bancorp Purchases Shares of 6,702 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.0% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $457.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.33. The company has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

