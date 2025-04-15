First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 546.7% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.5 %

FCNCP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 12,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

