First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 546.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.5 %

FCNCP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 12,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.