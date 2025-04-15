First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 644,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

