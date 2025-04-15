First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.52. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

