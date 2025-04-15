First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 1,691.7% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,691.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of First Pacific stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

