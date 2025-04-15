First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 1,691.7% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,691.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of First Pacific stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.
About First Pacific
