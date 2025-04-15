First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

