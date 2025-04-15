First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 283,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

