Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,139 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $133,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,982,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after buying an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,031,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

