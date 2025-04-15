Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $126.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

