Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,628 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

