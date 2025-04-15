Fmr LLC Acquires 4,560,626 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 433.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,611,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560,626 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $118,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,119,000 after buying an additional 5,718,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after buying an additional 4,703,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SONY stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

