Fmr LLC Has $104.95 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 753,919 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $104,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 162,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 49.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

