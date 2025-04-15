Fmr LLC Has $111.76 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773,150 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $111,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

CEMEX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.